The Zamoskvoretsky Courtroom of Moscow has arrested Anton Isaev, deputy director of the radio-electronic business division of the Ministry of Business and Commerce of the Russian Federation, accused of fraud till October 13, experiences TASS.

The courtroom granted the request of the investigating authorities and selected a safety measure towards Isayev within the type of detention till October 13. He’s charged with large-scale fraud.

Earlier it was reported that the deputy head of the division of the Ministry of Business and Commerce Anton Isaev was detained. The ministry stated that as a part of the pre-investigation examine, they reported in regards to the injury to the state attributable to the actions of the Aquaservice firm. The Ministry of Business and Commerce added that they proceed to help the investigation.

