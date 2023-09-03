The court in Kyiv sent Kolomoisky under arrest for two months with the possibility of bail

The Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kyiv has arrested Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky for two months in a case of illegal withdrawal of $13.5 million. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects him of fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

The trial was held behind closed doors. The businessman has been placed under arrest until October 31 with the possibility of posting a bail of 509 million hryvnia (approximately $13.8 million). How informs edition “Strana.ua”, the businessman left the court building, accompanied by special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Kolomoisky refused to comment on the decision of the court.

According to Kolomoisky’s lawyer Oleksandr Lysak, the businessman refused to pay a multi-million bail. The defense is currently preparing to file an appeal.

Charges were brought under two articles.

The SBU accuses Kolomoisky, who was considered the main beneficiary of Volodymyr Zelensky’s victory in the presidential elections in Ukraine, under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – fraud and legalization of property obtained by criminal means. According to the investigation, during 2013-2020, the founder of Privatbank legalized more than 570 million hryvnias, and then brought them abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled financial institutions. In addition, the businessman’s companies were charged with tax evasion and creating risks in the supply of fuel to the front. When asked if he agreed with the accusation, Kolomoisky answered: “Well, of course not. Absolutely”.

In February, it became known about searches conducted by the SBU in the house of Kolomoisky in the case of fraud in the oil companies Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta. He is accused of wasting oil products worth 40 billion hryvnias and evading customs duties.

Zelensky promised Ukraine the absence of “business as usual”

The decision of the court to send Kolomoisky under arrest was commented by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He noted that Ukraine will more strictly suppress the actions of violators of the law.

Without a doubt, there will no longer be many years of “business as usual” for those who plundered Ukraine and placed themselves above the law and any rules. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also thanked law enforcement officers for their determination to bring each of the cases to a fair result, despite the fact that they “have been slowed down for decades.”

Zelensky’s fight with the oligarchs

Earlier, Turkish dikGAZETE columnist Erhan Altyparmak predicted to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a new war with the oligarchs inside his country in 2023. He explained that after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, there was a period of political uncertainty.

At the end of 2022, the acting chairman of the SBU, Vasily Malyuk, said that Ukrainian oligarchs are now under the close attention of the SBU, some of them go for interrogations.

Political scientist Igor Nikulin recalled that Vladimir Zelensky promised to deal with all the oligarchs during his pre-election period. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian leader went to arrest Kolomoisky due to the lack of success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).