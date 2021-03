The Basmanny Court of Moscow has arrested five defendants in the case of the governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, who is suspected of a multimillion-dollar bribe. They will be detained until 20 May. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

The decision regarding the sixth defendant in the case, businessman Boris Spiegel, will be announced on Tuesday, March 23rd.