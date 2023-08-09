The court arrested dozens of accounts, 4 elite foreign cars, a motorcycle and Blinovskaya’s boat

The Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested dozens of accounts, as well as the movable property of the blogger and creator of the Marathon of Desires, Elena Blinovskaya. This was announced by the press secretary of the district court Lela Kokaya, reports TASS.

So, the arrest was imposed on 12 bank accounts and 54 settlement accounts, half of which belong to Blinovskaya’s husband. In addition, the court arrested four elite foreign cars of the blogger – Bentley Continental, Lamborghini Urus, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Mitsubishi Outlander – a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a snow and swamp vehicle, a motor boat, a jet ski and seven trailers for cars.

It is noted that the decision of the court has not entered into force and can be appealed on appeal.

Blinovskaya is accused of tax evasion in the amount of 918 million rubles. She was detained on April 27 in the Smolensk region while trying to cross the Russian border in a rented car. In July, the court extended the blogger’s house arrest until October 26.

In July, the Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested 21 properties of Blinovskaya, including luxury apartments in the center of the capital, non-residential premises in the Moscow region and the Yaroslavl region. Also, 50 blogger bank accounts, collectible gold coins and about 100 million rubles in various currencies fell under interim measures.