In Moscow, the Presnensky court arrested Olga Bendas, a native of Ukraine, for two months, who is accused of attacking a police officer during an unauthorized rally held in the capital on January 23. The accused was remanded in custody until 28 March.

“The Presnensky District Court granted the investigator’s petition to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to Olga Valerievna Bendas, accused of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, valid until March 28, “- leads TASS message to the court press office Friday, January 29th.

Yulia Ivanova, a representative of the Main Investigation Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow, clarified that during an unauthorized action in the area of ​​Pushkinskaya Square, the 35-year-old detainee hit a policeman several times.

On the eve it became known that a citizen of Ukraine, who took part in a fight with the police and took possession of the baton of one of the law enforcement officers, pleaded guilty to what she had done and repented.

On January 23, uncoordinated actions took place in different cities of Russia. Several dozen people were detained in Moscow and St. Petersburg, including children. 267 people were brought to administrative responsibility for various offenses during an unauthorized action in the capital. The court sentenced 110 participants to administrative arrest.

In addition, seven criminal cases are being investigated on the use of violence against government officials. So, on January 28, the Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested a native of Chechnya Sayd-Mukhamad Dzhumaev, who, during interrogation, pleaded guilty to using violence against riot police officers.

On the same day, TikTok blogger Konstantin Lakeev was arrested, accused of deliberately damaging an FSB official car. At the same time, Lakeev repented of his deed and asked for forgiveness from the police officers.