The suspect in the attempt on the life of the head of the bailiffs of Ryazan was taken into custody

The Sovetsky District Court of Ryazan arrested Sergei Ananikyan, suspected of an attempt on the life of Sergei Kaluzhsky, head of the bailiff service for Ryazan and the Ryazan region. Writes about this RIA News.

It is noted that the court hearing was held behind closed doors. The preliminary investigation has not been completed, so it is prohibited to disclose information about the case. “The court decided to grant the investigator’s request,” the judge said. “Choose a preventive measure in the form of detention until December 31 inclusive.”

Related materials:

The 35-year-old head of the bailiff service, Sergei Kaluzhsky, was returning home from work and received three shots from an unknown person – in the head, stomach and chest. The shooter fled the scene of the crime, and doctors were unable to save the victim.

Earlier in November, it became known that a suspect in an attempt on the life of the head of the bailiff service in the region was detained in Ryazan. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.