Suspected of sabotage at the Kuibyshev refinery Okrushko arrested for two months

Sergei Okrushko, suspected of sabotage at the Kuibyshev oil refinery, was arrested for two months. Reporter reports this TASS from the courtroom.

The suspect’s lawyer said that the man admitted his guilt, repented and cooperated with the investigation. State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein noted that the arrested person was an employee of the enterprise.

The man was detained by the FSB in the Orenburg region while trying to leave Russia. He is 42 years old, he is from Ukraine and previously moved to Russia, the deputy noted. The suspect planted an improvised explosive device in a workshop located in an abandoned building, after which he fled. The man intended to get to Kazakhstan.

On July 28, an explosion occurred in Samara on the territory of the Kuibyshev oil refinery, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. As a result of the detonation, there is also no serious damage.