A subordinate of the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan was sent to a pre-trial detention center in the case of a million-dollar bribe

The court arrested the deputy head of the investigation department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan Dalgat Abdulgapurov in the case of a bribe in the amount of 1.3 million rubles. About this on Wednesday, November 8, in his Telegram– the channel reports the publication Izvestia.

By court decision, the accused of taking a bribe and exceeding official authority was sent to a pre-trial detention center during the investigation. He will stay there until January 2, 2024. According to investigators, Abdulgapurov, being a subordinate of the deputy head of Dagestan Rufat Ismailov, together with his boss illegally pursued a businessman, demanding 100 million rubles from him, transferred to the purchase of mining equipment.

Earlier on November 8, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Ismailov until January 2, 2024, refusing the defense’s request to release him on bail of five million rubles. He is accused of receiving two large bribes and abuse of power with the use of violence. The defendant did not admit guilt.

On November 7, FSB officers detained Ismailov and his deputy Dalgat Abdulgapurov on suspicion of corruption. Searches were carried out in their offices and places of residence. After this, the police were transported from Makhachkala to Moscow for questioning by an investigator.