Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:23



The First Section of the Provincial Court has confirmed the nullity of the clauses of expenses and commission of opening the mortgage loan of a neighbor of the Region, considering them “abusive”. The Chamber relies, for this, on the recent ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which understood that these commissions were not part of the loans and could be analyzed individually.

When entering into a specific analysis of the clauses, the Court concludes that they represent “a significant imbalance in the position of the consumer within the loan contract, by assuming the same expenses prior to the formalization which legally corresponds to the credit institution, without there has been individual negotiation on such expenses necessary for the granting of the loan.

These clauses had already been declared invalid by a court of first instance in the capital, but the bank filed an appeal alleging the transparency and validity of the opening commission. The Chamber, however, confirms their nullity by considering them “abusive”.

“This ruling sets a valuable precedent for the defense of consumer rights,” remarks the Unive Abogados firm, which was in charge of representing the entity’s client.