The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to annul the investment agreement contract in the sales business between two young men, and obligated the defendant to return 40,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, in addition to 4,000 dirhams as compensation for the defendant’s failure to implement his obligations and the plaintiff’s failure to benefit from the amount.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded a ruling to annul an investment agreement signed between him and the defendant, obliging him to pay him 40 thousand dirhams delivered to him for investment, and obliging him to pay him 17 thousand and 500 dirhams his share of the profits for a period of seven months, in addition to He ordered him to pay 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the damage, along with obliging him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees, explaining that, according to the agreement, he handed over 40,000 dirhams to the defendant, provided that the defendant operates and invests it in the sales business for a year in exchange for paying 30% of the profits, and the latter has paid 2,500 dirhams of the value of the profits, and he stopped paying the rest of the profits due.

The court indicated that it is proven from the case papers that the plaintiff handed the defendant 40 thousand dirhams, provided that the latter operates and invests it in the sales business in return for his commitment to pay 30% of the profits in favor of the plaintiff. agreed upon, and there was nothing to refute or contradict this evidence, especially since the defendant did not attend the sessions to provide evidence of the implementation of his commitment to invest the aforementioned amount, and then he would have breached his contractual obligations with the plaintiff, and he would be responsible for returning the amounts delivered to him without the claimed profits, The fact that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that the defendant made profits by investing the aforementioned amount, especially since sales and commercial business in general are based on the principle of profit and loss.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was proven by his failure to implement his obligation with the plaintiff, and the plaintiff was harmed by losing the benefit of the amount. 4000 dirhams, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses, and other requests were rejected.