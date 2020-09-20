A special court in Mumbai on Saturday allowed Deepak Kochhar, the husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, to be treated in a private hospital. Deepak Kochhar got infected with Corona virus five days ago. Currently, he is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him earlier this month in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Kochhar’s law team led by advocate Vijay Agarwal requested the PMLA special court to allow him to be shifted to a private hospital in Delhi or Gurugram. Lawyers for Kochhar said that he has kidney problem and he also suffers from some other diseases. Special Judge Milind Kurtadikar gave permission for treatment at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital or Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at his own expense.

The court said that he would not meet anyone during this period. The ED was also directed to deploy a security guard to monitor Kochhar. The court said that after being discharged from the hospital, the accused should be sent to the appropriate jail. Kochhar’s current judicial custody has been extended until October 3.