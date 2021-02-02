Mauricio García de la Vega is still committed in recovering the majority package of shares of Real Murcia and has just taken a giant step for it. Although he lost the first duel against Tornel in the Mercantile Court 1 of Murcia, the Provincial Court of Murcia has estimated his appeal.

This judicial body determines in a 45-page sentence that the Shareholders’ Meeting of the club grana of September 4, 2018 was illegal since Mauricio García de la Vega could not access it and therefore 84% of the capital stock was not represented.

The Provincial Court understands that De la Vega’s purchase of Moro’s shares was legal and that with only the CAS arbitration award, the Board of Directors had to register the Mexican as the maximum shareholder. As the Provincial Court affirms that said Board should not have taken place, it also considers that its agreements are illegal. Among them, the 2018 capital increase that made Tornel the largest shareholder.

It should be remembered that said Mercantil issued a ruling against the Mexican manager on November 7, 2019. Judge María Dolores de las Heras rejected her request to annul the 2018 capital increase on understanding that the Mexican, who bought 84% of the club from Raúl Moro and who obtained the support of the TAS, had to initiate a process of ‘Exequator’ in the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia to validate his purchase. As it did not do so, the extension that established Tornel as the largest grana shareholder was considered valid at the time, although now the Provincial Court considers otherwise.

The Mexican waited for the last legal day but finally filed the appeal against the Mercantil’s sentence in the Provincial Court. The Fourth Section of this judicial body met in the last week of January to solve this case in an appointment in which one of the three magistrates who formed it acted as a speaker as a connoisseur of the case and exposed it to his two colleagues.