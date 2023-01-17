The National Court has agreed to extradite to Uruguay the retired doctor Carlos Américo Suzacq Fiser, 72, whom eight victims of the Uruguayan dictatorship have pointed out as the doctor who advised the military “regarding when to stop or continue with the torture” perpetrated between 1972 and 1975 in a barracks in Montevideo, during the Uruguayan dictatorship (1973-1985). The doctor had opposed being handed over to the Uruguayan authorities, alleging that he has Spanish nationality and that he has roots in Spain, where he has resided since 1977 and has practiced medicine for 29 years.

Suzacq is accused of participating in that torture “advising the interrogators of the Anti-subversive Operations Coordinating Body (OCOA) to, with physical coercion, obtain testimonies from the detainees.” These facts may constitute abuse of authority against the detainees, serious injuries and illegal deprivation of liberty, “classified as crimes against humanity”, as reported by the Court itself.

The crimes for which extradition is requested from the 27th Criminal Court of First Instance in Montevideo (Uruguay) are based on complaints filed by eight alleged victims of the military in the dictatorship regime and who suffered torture in one of the detention centers, the Mechanized Cavalry Regiment number 6 between 1972 and 1975.

In their stories, the victims denounced that the doctor advised the soldiers who carried out the brutal interrogations of the detainees regarding when to stop or continue with the torture. One of them, ENR, detailed how “Dr. Suzacq specifically authorized to continue to torture.” JMPE, another victim, specified that he was tortured with a cattle prod (electric shocks all over his body) while the doctor was advising the attackers.

The doctor has refused at all times to extradition, alleging his Spanish nationality (acquired by marriage in 1978), his roots in the country, where in addition to residing for 46 years and has practiced medicine in Spain for 29 years. He also argued that the facts were prescribed.

The Third Section of the Criminal Chamber denies the statute of limitations as they are crimes against humanity, not subject to statute of limitations, and underlines the seriousness of the accusations: “The facts denounced and that are now the object of the claim, the nature and seriousness of the same , as well as the avoidance that they go unpunished, leads this court to accede to the extraditional demand”,

Two years ago, the septuagenarian ex-colonel Eduardo Augusto Ferro Bizzozero was handed over to Uruguay, also claimed for crimes against humanity committed between the 1970s and 1980s, and accused of being responsible for the so-called Operation Condor in the South American country —the offensive launched in a coordinated manner by seven Latin American dictatorships to put an end to political dissent. The soldier was arrested in 2021, hiding in Peñíscola (Castellón).