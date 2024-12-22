In the middle of Sunday and in the middle of the Christmas draw of the National Lottery, the former nuns of Belorado have considered it appropriate to announce that the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Briviesca (Burgos) has accepted for processing the lawsuit filed on July 31 by the monasteries of Belorado and Derio against the archbishop of Burgos, Mario Iceta, and the archdiocese of Burgos. In a statement signed by their lawyer, Florentino Aláez Serrano, the former religious explain that their objective is “to obtain a sentence that declares the right of the two monasteries to separate of their own will from the Catholic Church or conciliate”, the jackpot they have been looking for since they announced their schism and their break with the Catholic Church.

In fact, the statement explains that they also want the court to recognize “the full validity and civil effectiveness of the separation on May 8, 2024 and of the agreements adopted by the conventual Chapters to transform religious entities into associations, the ineffectiveness in Spain of the appointment of a pontifical commissionerand condemns the archbishop to cease all activity of representation and administration of the plaintiff associations.

A whole series of requests aimed at obtaining both ownership over the monasteries and total control of the activities they carry out, which again seems to demonstrate their true intention since on May 13 they announced their schism and stopped recognizing the legitimacy of the monasteries. popes since the Second Vatican Council.

According to the same statement, they also express their confidence “that the prompt conclusion of this judicial process, leaving religious dissidence asidewill restore the affected communities to the full enjoyment of their legitimate rights, so that the nuns can continue to devote themselves to the cultivation of monastic life in the cloister of the monastery, as they have always done, free of external interference foreign to their spirit. and faithful to the dictates of their conscience.









An approach that contradicts their latest public statements, which they made in a statement issued just ten days ago when their appearance before the same Briviesca court for the eviction hearing seemed inevitable, although it was later postponed. Then they stated that the purchase of the Orduña monastery and their departure from Derio was due to “preternatural events” and it had nothing to do with “any real estate plot or whim to acquire more convents.”

Now, with the lawsuit presented and admitted for processing, the former religious insist on maintaining ownership of the Derio monastery, where according to their own version, demonic phenomena occur such as objects that move on their own, children crying and Machiavellian laughter, and in which some of them came to see the figure of the demon on some of the walls and ceilings. Some events that, according to what they said, required several exorcisms that were unsuccessful. Thus, if the lawsuit they have filed is successful, The former Poor Clare nuns will be able to dispose of the property of that ‘abode of the evil one’.