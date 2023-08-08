Court in Yugorsk acquitted two followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses

In Yugorsk, a district court acquitted two followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia). This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the court.

The prosecutor’s office requested nine years in prison for one of them, and eight and a half for the second. The case against them under the article on inducement and recruitment into the activities of an extremist organization was initiated in 2020. The men pleaded not guilty.

As a result, the court did not find corpus delicti in their actions and gave the defendants the right to rehabilitation. During the investigation, the men were under house arrest and proper behavior, which will be canceled after the verdict comes into force.

Earlier, a court in Yaroslavl passed a sentence on four local residents who organized and participated in a cell of Jehovah’s Witnesses. At the same time, in 2021 the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation clarifiedthat the mere participation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in religious ceremonies does not mean extremism.