The Moscow City Court acquitted two residents of the capital who were provoked by a police agent to buy drugs, reports RIA News…

In 2013, during a “test purchase”, he asked his friends to get him a drug.

As a result, the girl bought the drug, she gave it to the young man, and he sold it to a police agent.

A criminal case was opened against the young people. The district court found them guilty of illegal possession of psychotropic substances, but released them from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The defendants appealed against the verdict, and the Moscow City Court considered that the convicts had been provoked, therefore, recognized their right to rehabilitation.

Earlier it was reported that the Volgograd police, at the request of their friend, planted drugs on her husband. The man was arrested, but the court sent the case back for further investigation.

As a result, collusion was revealed. The police officers were accused of abuse of office and drug trafficking.