The Provincial Court of Madrid has acquitted former regional president Cristina Cifuentes for the so-called ‘Master case’. The court considers that it has not been possible to prove the thesis of the Prosecutor’s Office, which claimed three years and three months for the accused for a crime of inducing documentary falsification. Cifuentes resigned from her post and left politics in April 2018 after publishing a video of a theft in a supermarket days after being implicated in this court case.

The ruling, therefore, dismisses that the former leader of the PP was “the only, the first and the last beneficiary” of the falsified certificate of her Master’s Final Project (TFM) of the course she took at the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid (URJC). The reason for this behavior, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was “to save his reputation and his political career”, while his defense pointed directly to the responsibility of the university in the facts prosecuted.

The court of section 15 of the Provincial Court of Madrid if it declares proven that there was a falsification of the record and, for this reason, condemns the teacher and former adviser of the regional government Maria Teresa Feito to the penalty of three years in prison for documentary falsification .

Regarding the third defendant, Cecilia Rosado, professor at the URJC, who at the oral hearing acknowledged having collaborated in the falsification of the document, the judges punished her for this fact to one year and six months in prison after applying the mitigating confession and insurmountable fear and, subsidiarily, a highly qualified mitigating factor for its collaboration with justice.