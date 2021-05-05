The Presnensky Court of Moscow accepted the claim of Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) to the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov because of the words about working with the CIA. About it RIA News said court spokeswoman Lela Kokaya.

Pre-trial preparation is scheduled for May 27, Kokaya said. Previously, the lawsuit for the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation was left without progress to correct shortcomings.

In early October 2020, Peskov said that the US CIA officers were working with Navalny, who gave him some instructions. So he commented on the words of the blogger that the leadership of Russia was involved in his poisoning. On November 16, it became known that Navalny had filed a lawsuit against Peskov “for the protection of honor, dignity, business reputation against citizens and legal entities.”

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, he was assisted by the doctors of the Omsk hospital, who put him into an artificial coma. On August 22, Navalny was sent to a clinic in Berlin, and in September he was taken out of a coma and discharged. German experts announced the poisoning of the oppositionist with a substance from the Novichok group. During the examination, Russian doctors did not find traces of poisons in the patient’s body.