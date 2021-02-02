The first studies on the impact of the pandemic seem to show not only the existence of learning losses, but also the increase in educational inequality.

The circumstances that education has been experiencing for almost a year will have a series of effects both in the short term (confinement, discontinuity in education, loss of employment …) and in the long term (transition to hybrid environments and attitudinal changes towards education) that will show and deepen the pre-existing inequalities related to the social and economic origin, the specific educational needs, the educational resources of the home, the previous performance or the cultural level of the families.

If the necessary measures are not in place, these inequalities will tend to be perpetuated and legitimized and will affect access and permanence in the educational system, processes and learning outcomes.

Regarding access, the greatest differences in schooling associated with socioeconomic factors are found in the first cycle of Early Childhood Education, given its voluntary and not free nature.

More and more works show the benefits of educational assistance at this stage to the point that the European Commission has established this as one of its priorities. However, family fears, the economic situation and the reduction in the supply of school places can increase social inequalities.

Inequality does not stop



The fear of contracting the virus has led many families to delay the schooling of their sons and daughters during this year, although we still do not know the magnitude of this phenomenon. Added to this inequality factor is the greater impact of school disconnection on families that have fewer cultural means and educational assets at home to support students.

On the other hand, it is necessary to refer not only to access to regulated education, but also to extracurricular and complementary activities. From a humanistic approach, the school not only contributes to the transmission of knowledge, but also to the socialization of the individual as a strategic space for social inclusion.

Thus, compensatory tools such as the school canteen, extended hours, quality sports and leisure activities have a notable impact on development. The school favors social justice because it guarantees the rights of children.

Review public investment



In relation to the material means available in the educational process, it is necessary to review the impact of public and private investment. At the level of public policies, the material circumstances of the centers (educational resources, organizational possibilities, school segregation …) have a direct correlation on the inclusive capacity of the system.

Faced with the austerity applied in the previous crisis, expansionary policies have been opted for through European recovery funds, which represent an opportunity to undertake pending reforms.

Regarding private spending, in the 2008-2018 period, families increased this by 35% as a result of government budget cuts. The loss of purchasing power of families can condition educational spending and access to cultural media.

The digital divide is widening



The pandemic has highlighted and increased the (pre-existing) digital divide, both in access to technology, as well as in its use and the preparation to use it. While 14% of disadvantaged households do not have a computer, 61% of families with a high socioeconomic level have three or more computers.

In the case of the Roma community, about 60% of the students do not have a computer and 40% do not have internet access. However, as important as access to digital media is the use, value and transfer of knowledge that will be made of them conditioned by cultural capital.

Return to face-to-face teaching



Once presence is restored, the transition to hybrid scenarios is a reality. From the equity perspective, insofar as it affects the number of hours that students remain in the center, it would reduce the school’s compensatory capacity.

Face-to-face teaching is more effective than online teaching, especially for the furthest behind students who require personal and individualized reinforcement.

Likewise, it is necessary to solve the challenges derived from the change of model that affect teacher training, attention to diversity, the availability of means and resources in the centers or the monitoring by different groups.

Distance education has limitations that affect vulnerable students more intensely due to the difficulty of families to follow the educational process of their sons and daughters, the use of time, family dynamics (determined by instructional and family capital) and the unequal response on the part of educational centers.

Regarding the didactic process, during the confinement calls were made for the effective application of aspects already included in the law, such as evaluation by competencies or repetition as an exceptional resource.

Four times more likely to repeat a grade



This paradox shows the problem posed by repetition (with a cumulative rate of 34.4% in the 4th year of ESO) in terms of efficiency, cost and equity. Students from disadvantaged backgrounds are four times more likely to repeat with the same proficiency level.

It is to be hoped that the pandemic will exacerbate this problem, so it is urgent to undertake curricular and structural reforms such as those developed in neighboring countries. Countries such as Portugal, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden or Italy adopt the course step as an almost universal measure in Primary Education with a suitability rate of 98%.

The first analyzes of the educational results identify a loss in content acquisition of 6% in the standard deviation during confinement. However, these could be recovered through the increase in teaching hours in the education system, not affecting other indicators.

Early school leaving



In the Spanish case, a very high early educational abandonment (17.3%) is observed that is not directly related to the average level of performance evaluated through international tests. More worrying than the impact of confinement is absenteeism caused by fear, digital disconnection and lack of family support, which can lead to greater disaffection.

In the previous crisis, the school became a safe haven given the change in labor market demand, but there is still no data to support this hypothesis.

In the near future it is necessary to analyze the impact of the pandemic on various social groups (migrants, gypsies, students with educational poverty, rural context …) and on different spheres of the individual (personal, evolutionary, social …).

To alleviate all these difficulties, in addition to greater investment in education, measures such as PROA + and other territorial cooperation plans, the revision of the curriculum, the reduction of the ratios, data monitoring, tutoring in small groups or the implementation of Student monitoring, support and guidance processes can contribute to achieve a more inclusive, equitable and quality system for all in this new scenario.

This article has been published in The Conversation