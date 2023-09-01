“The bank has not yet taken a decision on raising interest rates at its scheduled meeting later this month,” said de Gallo, who is also the governor of the French central bank.

“Our options remain open during the meeting, as is the case for the following meetings,” he continued, adding, “We are close, or very close, to the peak in interest rates, but we are still far from the point at which we envisage a rate cut.”

In response to a question about whether bank officials will decide to raise the interest rate on deposits to 4 percent or not, de Gallo said, “It is important to focus on the time horizon during which borrowing costs will remain at their peak, rather than the exact arrangements for reaching this peak.” “, explaining that “the time period is more important than the level.”

Highest interest rates in 22 years

The European Central Bank raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, and debate began to escalate among policymakers over whether to pause, especially in the face of growing signs of economic weakness.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates from -0.5% to 3.75% in just over a year to combat rising inflation, which has been easing since then.

The ECB is due to meet on September 14th to decide whether the recent slowdown in the economy is reason enough to keep interest rates unchanged for the first time since the ECB’s historic tightening campaign began over a year ago. Some indicated that they may support another increase, as inflation in the Eurozone remains above 5%.

Division among European Central officials

For his part, Vice-President of the European Central Bank, Luis de Guindos, confirmed that the new forecasts will show that the bank’s outlook on inflation did not change during the summer, although economic prospects have worsened during that period.

“Bloomberg” agency quoted Guindos as saying, during a meeting in the Spanish city of Santander, that policymakers have not yet drawn any conclusions on whether interest rates should be increased again or not.

He added, “For the month of September, the decision is still on the table, and the bank is still waiting for some data to be available.”

Guindos pointed out that the outlook for economic growth is “worse than we expected last June, while the outlook for inflation is similar to our forecast in June.”

He continued, saying, “The European Central Bank is entering the final phase of the series of fiscal tightening, and any future decisions will depend on the results of the second round and inflation expectations.”

It is noteworthy that the rate of inflation in the European single currency area stopped slowing last August, and remained at 5.3 percent, an increase of two and a half times the rate targeted by the European Central Bank.

Has the European Central reached the end of the road by raising interest rates?

The US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, believes that the latest economic figures indicate that the European Central Bank will not raise interest rates any further.

The bank’s analysts said that the data released this week showed slowing inflation in the euro zone in the wake of signs of a rapid deterioration in the economy, which tipped the balance more in favor of a temporary pause this month.

“We have changed the ECB’s call and expect a pause in September,” economists including Jens Eisenschmidt wrote in a note to clients…. “We now see the final interest rate at 3.75 percent.”

Amid a clear division among the officials of the European Central Bank, Richard Flax, director of investments in the “Manipharm” company, suggested that “the battle between hawks and doves will rage before the next decision of the European Central Bank.”

He added, “Markets started anticipating a possible rate hike pause during the European Central Bank meeting in September. However, with inflation remaining at high levels, we cannot rule out additional interest rate increases before the end of the year.”

In turn, analyst at Capital Economics, Jack Allen Reynolds, said that the limited surprise achieved by headline inflation in the eurozone in August was entirely due to energy prices, while core inflation declined to a limited extent.

He continued, saying: We do not believe that these data will lead to tipping the scales with the European Central Bank, during its next meeting, and it is likely that the decline in consumer prices will return next month and will continue during the coming months.