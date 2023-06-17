Home page politics

The new President of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office Annette Lehnigk-Emden © Marcus Brandt/dpa

The new President of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, expects a real boom in contracts for new military equipment.

In an interview with Markus Bickel and Thomas Wiegold from Security.Table, the new President of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, explains why she considers the change in mentality initiated by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to be “revolutionary”.

Ms. Lehnigk-Emden, you have not only just started in your office, but also with completely new guidelines from the Ministry of Defense for your authority. Will everything change in procurement with the decrees (to speed up the procurement process, ed.) from April?

What will change is the speed. The decrees you mentioned are aimed at quickly increasing the operational readiness of the Bundeswehr, and we can only achieve this by putting the time factor first – not only when concluding contracts, but throughout the entire procurement process. But of course not only we, but also the industry have to become faster. We cannot influence this by decree.

Is that enough? In view of the flood of regulations that regulate the procurement procedure, shouldn’t one proceed with a machete?

Here we have already achieved relief through the Federal Armed Forces Procurement Acceleration Act of 2022, so that, for example, each award no longer has to be divided into several lots. But with regard to the award, we certainly have to be more willing to take risks.

In what way?

That we extend our discretionary powers to one or the other regulation more than before. It’s also about a change in mentality. I expect each of our employees to check whether every regulation that has been applied in the past really needs to continue to be applied. This is the first step. In addition, we try to encourage employees to be more self-confident and courageous in order to create the change from a culture of error to a culture of trust. They should drive forward decisions on their own responsibility – and of course they have my backing for that.

Will this change in mentality be favored by Boris Pistorius taking office?

That’s how you can say it, he clearly formulated it as an expectation. The most recent decrees also give us more freedom to make discretionary decisions. This sets the course for faster awarding and procurement. Now we have to introduce our employees to this new way of thinking. We are there too.

In other EU countries such as France, derogations from the regulation for EU-wide tenders are already being used frequently today in order to award contracts more quickly. Why not in Germany?

For one thing, our case law is very restrictive as far as these exceptions are concerned – and, to my knowledge, there are fewer lawsuits in France. In addition, the armaments industry there is mostly state-owned companies. For example, in the area of ​​repairs, orders can be placed much faster than with us, where it is not possible without an invitation to tender.

Critics are calling for more use of devices that are available on the market in the future, rather than looking for so-called gold-edge solutions – that lengthen the procurement process instead of shortening it.

If we finally start buying products that are already on the market, then we have considerable potential for acceleration and can shorten the process of awarding contracts. In the case of large weapon systems in particular, however, this presupposes that the industry already has production lines so that production can actually start quickly – as is now the case with the Panzerhaubitze 2000 or the Leopard. We just mustn’t go back to making minimal changes (to the specifications, ed.) to products available on the market. Because then we’ll be in development again – but we don’t have the necessary ten years to achieve rapid material operational readiness.

The criticism of your authority is great. Among other things, she is accused of delaying the implementation of the Bundeswehr special fund.

This year we will submit 91 procurement proposals with a volume of over 25 million euros to the budget committee, more than ever before. As things currently stand, two-thirds of the fund will be contractually bound by the end of the year – and the entire fund is expected to be in the first quarter of 2024. That means we’re on the right track.

There is still a backlog in the award procedures, which often take years.

We are aiming to be ready with the basics for the start of the award procedure in six months in the future. That would be a significant reduction. You must not forget that we are held publicly accountable for decisions that were made prior to the transfer to our office – or in industrial manufacturing afterwards, where a company may be behind on delivery. It is not correct that only we are held responsible for this, because we are most visible in the awarding process.

You are the new head of this authority, to which you have belonged in various posts for many years. Are the new regulations a revolution for you?

I guess so. The fact that we can act more freely and do not have to ask the ministry for every decision is revolutionary. Now it’s about taking our employees with us, who, like all of us, have been on a different path for twenty or thirty years. And now emergency braking and another direction. That’s actually the challenge. Other than that, I think this agency is working – and well.

(By Markus Bickel and Thomas Wiegold)