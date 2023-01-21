The courier – The Mule: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

This evening, Saturday 21 January 2023, Il Corriere – The Mule, a film directed by and starring the iconic Clint Eastwood, airs in prime time. The story is based on a true story of Leo Sharp, a WWII veteran who later became a courier for the Sinaloa Cartel. Below we see the plot and who is part of the cast.

Plot

The protagonist of the story is Earl Stone, a man who at the age of 80 is forced to close his business and finds himself without money, completely alone. He is offered a rather mysterious job: the only quality required is knowing how to drive a car. What Earl doesn’t know is that he has just been hired to be a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. Unexpectedly Earl, a war veteran, proves to be an excellent resource and manages to carry a large load. For this he is also assigned an assistant, whose job is to help him and at the same time control him. Yet he’s not the only one keeping tabs on the 80-year-old.

The courier – The Mule: the cast of the film

As already anticipated, the film is directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, an iconic name in the Hollywood world. Let’s see below which are the actors and their characters that make up the cast:

Clint EastwoodEarl Stone

Bradley CooperAgent Colin Bates

Michael PeñaAgent Trevino

Dianne WiestMary Stone

Andy García: Laton

Alison EastwoodIris Stone

Taissa FarmigaGinny Stone

Ignacio Serricchio as Julio Gutierrez

Loren DeanAgent Brown

Laurence Fishburne as Special Agent Warren Lewis

Victor Rasuk Rico

Manny MontanaAxl

Clifton Collins Jr.: Gustavo

Noel Gugliemi as Bald Rob

Eugene CorderoLuis Rocha

Robert LaSardoEmilio

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Courier – The Mule on live TV and live streaming? As already mentioned, the film will be broadcast in prime time on Rete 4 on 21 January 2023 starting at 21:20. To follow the film live on television, tune into key 4 on the remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access Mediaset Playthe platform made available to users free of charge upon registration.