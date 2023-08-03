The courage to be Franco: plot, cast and streaming of the documentary film on Battiato

Tonight, Thursday 3 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 the courage to be Franco, the docufilm written and directed by Angelo Bozzolini on the figure of Franco Battiato, already broadcast by Rai on the occasion of the anniversary of the singer’s death, will be broadcast . The protagonists are the niece Cristina Battiato and some personalities from the entertainment world such as Willem Dafoe, Giovanni Caccamo and Vittorio Sgarbi. Battiato himself was also present through repertoire images from the Rai archives, the Cineteca di Bologna and Universal Music. The narrative voice of the documentary is instead by Alessandro Preziosi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The docufilm traces the career of Franco Battiato, through an intimate portrait of the artist who revolutionized the Italian music scene. Battiato has in fact managed to redesign the concept of pop music in Italy. To open the documentary is Morgan who sings a preview of the song Battiato breaks my heart, which he composed during the Maestro’s illness.

The documentary starts from the beginning and then arrives at the encounter with the electronic music of Karlheinz Stockhausen. In fact, he will start a long collaboration with the German composer, from his first album Fetus (1972), up to La Voce del Padrone (1981). The latter is considered the best-selling album in Italy.

The artistic partnership with Alice is also told, with whom he also recorded a live album in 2016, accompanied by the Ensemble Symphony Orchestra.

In the intimate and profound story about Battiato, the director also embarks on a journey through our country, with its transformations. In fact, there are references to post-war Sicily, which marks the first years of the Master’s life, to the charge of Christian values, to the economic boom. But also the Milan of the Sixties and Battiato’s approach to Tibetan Buddhism and oriental philosophies.

The courage to be Franco: the cast

We have seen the plot of Courage to be Franco, but what is the full cast of the documentary film? Below are the characters from the world of music, cinema, journalism and art who took part in the docufilm, as well as her niece Cristina Battiato:

Alice

Luke Madonia

Sonia Bergamasco

Willem Dafoe

Antonio Scurati

John Caccamo

Vittorio Sgarbi

Marco Travaglio

morgan

Jade Colagrande

Danielle Sangiorgio

Father Guidalberto Bormolini

Venerable Massimo Stordi

Antonio Scurati

Stephen Senardi

Antonio Ballista

Francesco Cattini

Charles Guiatoli

Bruno Tibaldi

Gianfranco D’Adda

Gregory Alicata

Juri Camisasca

Francis Messina

Pinaxa pine

Robert Masotti

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Courage to be Franco on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 3 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.