There are civil rights activists who choose to remain in the country despite all the Kremlin's repression and the authorities' arbitrariness. They don't think about giving up. Discover the stories of three of them. Since February 2022, around 20,000 people have been detained in protests against the war in Russia, according to the human rights organization OVD-Info. Of these cases, almost 900 ended up in court proceedings.

Despite intimidation, Russian activists opposing the war in Ukraine still resist the Kremlin's policies. Where do they find courage? Three of them tell their stories.

Anush: clown nose in the courts

For a long time, Anush Panina “basically stayed out of politics.” But all that changed in 2020 for the 36-year-old woman from Saint Petersburg following the mass protests following the disputed elections in Belarus and after the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, a recently killed Russian opposition figure. Panina herself was detained and fined several times at anti-war demonstrations.

The desire to help other Russians oppressed by the Kremlin machine led her to participate as an observer in court trials.

Her trademark is a clown nose, which she puts on at the end of trials, when the verdict is announced. In this way, she hopes to make her support clear to both the defendants and other spectators in the courtroom.

Since 2022, Panina has attended more than 200 trials carried out under article 207.3 of the Russian criminal code. The defendants are accused of spreading false news about the Russian Army. “I have served as a lay defense attorney in two cases that I am proud of,” Panina said.

In November, she was detained in the court building during the trial of St. Petersburg artist Sacha Skotshilenko. Panina allegedly violated court rules and was warned by a judicial assistant. They also twisted her arm and pulled her into another room. The activist had to be taken to the hospital, where her injuries were recorded.

After 18 months of observing trials, Panina feels exhausted. But she doesn't think about giving up. His clown nose, which used to shine, is now black since the news of Alexei Navalny's death.

“Remaining in Russia is a matter of dignity for me. There are human rights activists in the country who have defended me since my first arrest. I can't just leave while they continue to work hard here, taking more and more risks,” she says.

Natalya: assistance to Ukrainian refugees

From the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Natalya (name changed for security reasons) received friends from Ukraine at her home in St. Petersburg. While talking to them, she realized that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees were facing similar problems.

Natalya decided to join other activists, helping distribute donations to refugees and supporting people to find doctors and psychologists.

“Refugees from Ukraine receive a one-off payment of 10,000 rubles (about R$540) in Russia and then have to fend for themselves,” says Natalya. According to her, retirees are those who go through the most difficult times. Only a few of them manage to receive a monthly pension of about 10 thousand rubles.

The flow of refugees to Russia has declined over the past two years, as have donations. At the same time, however, elderly and disabled people are still being brought to Russia from front-line areas, sometimes in ambulances.

Natalya has also spent her own money over the past two years to buy basic necessities for refugees. She keeps a minimum for herself, she explains. “I would rather buy medicine for a sick child than buy new clothes or perfume for myself,” she said.

She does not think about leaving Russia, even though she does not agree with the government's policy. Her strength and hope are nearly exhausted, she says, but “as long as there is life,” she says she will not rest.

Anton: defense for dissidents

Lawyer Anton Aptekar, 27, has also been advocating for human rights since shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. At that time, Russian courts were imposing numerous penalties against participation in anti-war protests and vigils.

Aptekar says it is difficult to assess the success of his cases, although he has sought compensation for unlawful imprisonment for some of his clients. Most of his clients were found guilty of “discrediting the Army” or violating the rules for holding demonstrations, but they received only a minimal fine.

According to him, there have been only a few recent trials for “offences committed during demonstrations” in connection with anti-war protests. “Fewer and fewer people dare to take to the streets in Russia,” says the lawyer.

Currently, Aptekar mainly defends administrative and civil cases. And he sees practically no risk to himself and wants to continue his work. His role is also to provide emotional support to clients, he says, in addition to establishing contact with the press.

“Attendance at a court hearing is a platform where the client and their defense attorney can talk about what happened without it being forgotten,” says Aptekar.