In Vienna, a young woman (27) has to move out with her sons. Neighbors were really annoyed by the children's noise. The case ended up in court.

Vienna – romping, trampling or screaming – children can make a lot of noise in an apartment. A mother (27) has to vacate her apartment in Vienna because of her noisy children. Neighbors filed a lawsuit and won.

Neighbors' children are too loud – mother (27) has to vacate the apartment

An older couple (75 and 78 years old) complained about the noise and the associated health consequences, such as heart palpitations and stomach pain today.at. While residents of the house vented their anger about children's noise with a note in the hallway, the neighbors immediately filed a lawsuit with the responsible district court in Floridsdorf in October 2022. Although the two have probably only lived near the annoyingly noisy apartment for about 30 years.

Now the mother has to move out with her sons (aged four and six) within 14 days and pay the procedural costs of over 5,300 euros. The court found that the mother of two's behavior had not improved since the lawsuit was filed. She is also said to have threatened neighbors, according to the verdict.

“The verdict is an absolute disgrace”

The defendant from Vienna vehemently denies the allegations. “The verdict is an absolute outrage, how can you take such action against two small children? Why can’t my sons grow up normally and be children?” said the 27-year-old today.at. It is completely unrealistic that “children are awake 24 hours a day and make noise.”

Just before Christmas, the forced eviction presents major disruptions for the family. The mother criticizes that the two sons would have to change kindergarten and school. In addition, she has no way of finding a new apartment or finding somewhere else to stay with her two small children.

Unlike in Austria, residents in Germany have to put up with children's noise at first. But there are strict quiet times in this country, especially at night. In some cases, violations can result in a hefty penalty. If it is generally too noisy in the neighborhood, the police also offer a few helpful tips. (ml)