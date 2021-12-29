Militao’s moment of form is unquestionable. The Brazilian central defender himself recognizes today in an interview in AS that he is fulfilling his great dream at Real Madrid. He singles out Ancelotti as the big ‘culprit’. All these circumstances favor him in his performance. But yesterday there was a debate in the Sanhedin of The spar of the SER string on whether Militao is the best central defender of LaLiga Santander. “For me, Militao is the central reference in LaLiga, I can’t find a better one. I like Araújo a lot, but he doesn’t reach that level,” Kike Mateu stated emphatically.

There a debate and an inevitable comparison with the centrals in the most recent history of Real Madrid began. Mario Torrejón highlighted the role of Militao in “turning the page” after the departure of Sergio Ramos and Varane: “We must not forget Sergio Ramos, because he has been there for many years. Now, the page has been turned and there is no doubt about that.”

For Javier Matallanas, the bar set by Ramos and Varane is too high: “Militao has gone from being a suspect to an exceptional performance. The couple with Alaba is working very well. From there to achieving what Ramos-Varane has achieved is too much “.

Another inevitable comparison with Araújo, the Uruguayan central Barcelona, ​​also emerged. Militao was the winner. “The difference is that Araújo is asked for things that they don’t ask of Militao. Ancelotti asks him for things that he can do and Xavi just the opposite. Now, Barça has been looking for a center-back like Araujo for a long time, “reasoned Santi Giménez. In turn, he highlighted the weight that the youth of the Barça team are acquiring: “Luckily the ‘panda Gavi’ has appeared. It seems that they go to the bumper cars and paint the faces of guys who charge much more than they do.”