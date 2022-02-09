Sofía and Iñaki’s love story seems like a perfect romantic movie for Valentine’s Day. And it has all the ingredients for fans of this genre: a trip, Paris as a setting and a secret make up this story in the purest Federico Moccia style. These two young people from Santander have shared on TikTok how fate brought them together long before they became a couple.

The protagonists of this story met in the city of love, Paris. Sofía and Iñaki study Advertising and Public Relations and traveled to France to take the Erasmus scholarship. On this trip they met and as friends their relationship began. “Little by little we began to get along better and trust each other,” says Sofía in the video that she has published. And like many couples, friendship ended up becoming something more.

However, they did not know that their story had started earlier than they thought. The protagonists discovered that they had a photograph together as children. Their mothers, who still maintain a great friendship, met at the university. Unbeknownst to them, their bond came from a long time ago. To tell the story, Sofia has shared a video on TikTok where she introduces herself as “partying and single to death” and her boyfriend as “a party animal and very quiet single.” With the song ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ by Natasha Bedingfield as the soundtrack, this montage has already accumulated more than 120,000 likes and almost a million views. A video story that includes photos of the happy couple, their mothers and, of course, the image that shows that sometimes life has great surprises in store.