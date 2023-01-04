Home page World

A British couple has had enough and wants to own the rights to the song ‘Last Christmas’ in order to wipe it off the screen. A detailed plan has already been set.

UK – The music industry is a diverse field with something for everyone. The annual Christmas classics play a very specific role. These hits are played all the time on the radio in the run-up to Christmas. However, these do not get everyone in the contemplative Christmas spirit: the British couple Tomas and Hannah Mazetti have started a fundraising campaign to get the rights to “Last Christmas” by the band Wham! to buy. A song that pops up in every list of Christmas carols – whether loved or hated.

The couple’s goal is to ban the song forever by acquiring the rights.

One of the most famous Christmas hits soon in the nuclear waste storage?

A curious idea that came from a friend of the couple. This explained that it was possible to take the song from all platforms and music providers as soon as you secured the rights for yourself, Hannah Mazetti explained to the opposite South West News Service. The success rate for this daring attempt? Rather low. Although the couple has already collected almost 50,000 pounds (about 56,000 euros) from more than 300 supporters, in order to actually get the rights, according to estimates by the Daily Mail around 15 to 20 million pounds (about 17 to 22 million euros) will be due.

We don’t hate Wham, but we hate that one song because it gets played 5000 times a day. We felt we had to do something to support the people who are suffering as much as we are.

It’s just the song that the couple feels hate for. “We don’t hate Wham, but we hate that one song because it gets played 5,000 times a day. We felt that we had to do something to support the people who suffered from him as much as we do,” Mazetti explained. Should the project actually succeed, Mazetti already knows where the master tapes of the song are to be disposed of. One wants to send them to a nuclear waste storage facility in Finland, “where they should be stored for at least two million years,” says Mazetti.