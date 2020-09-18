Highlights: What people don’t do to make their wedding anniversary special

Steve and Henry bought cremation on the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary

Then he made many changes in his own way, in it he put a bed in the style of the coffin.

London

What people do not do in order to make their wedding anniversary special. But have you ever heard that a couple goes out for a walk in Murdagadi. It may sound strange, but a couple living in Wales, England have done so. Steve (60 years old) and Henry (55 years old) bought an autopsy on the 30th anniversary of their wedding. Then he made many changes in his own way.

It also included coffin-style beds at the back, around which he has skeletons. Sleeping in the same car and on coffin-style beds, the couple completed a long journey of 320 km. As can be seen in Trip’s photographs, Steve and Henry are sleeping on coffin-style beds, with skeletons and candle stands around them. Steve, a tattoo artist by profession, said, “We bought this car for £ 1,000 and spent around £ 1,500 in its customization.” Steve has also photographed a fearsome genie on the car’s bonnet.

Henry said, ‘While camping, the rest of the people used to sleep in their camps, while in their coffins. Certainly many people made a distance by seeing us. Some even called us ghosts, but the fact is that we like things like this. The couple arrived in Yorkshire last Thursday, walking through Wales, where Steve donned a wedding ring to Henry in front of St Mary’s Church.

This is not the first time the couple has done something strange. According to ‘The Sun’ report, 30 years ago, the couple got married in a strange way, after which both of them came into the headlines. They had a medieval design all around the time of their wedding, in which all guests were allowed to come only in black dress. While black color is considered inauspicious and its use at the time of marriage is avoided. Steve’s mother refused to go to the wedding.