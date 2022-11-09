Lawrence Dodi and Rachel Nixon are a couple of British veterinarians who in 2021 decided to undertake a trip through dozens of countries aboard an ambulance used that they bought on eBay.

Initially, their goal was to acquire a common caravan, but they saw in the emergency vehicle a potential home to travel with their pet and break a Guinness record.

Despite the fact that they have already changed routes several times, that has not derailed their goal of obtaining the mark of the “longest ambulance trip in history”. This is your case.

How did the journey begin?

It all started when Nixon came across an ambulance on the shopping platform in 2018.

The initial plan was just to travel together and then return to the UK and settle down, but expectations changed when they saw a group of people trying to break a record for the longest distance traveled in a fire engine. Immediately, the ambulance came to mind and they thought they could do the same thing.

In this way, the couple contacted Guinness World Records to inquire about the requirements and the two prepared the vehicle to hit the road.

One of the conditions of the renowned record firm was that it should maintain its ability to function as an ambulance, despite the fact that it was not given that purpose, so they made the relevant adjustments and left.

His truck has everything you need to live: a bed, a refrigerator, a small kitchen “and all the other things you would associate with a motorhome,” Dodi said in an interview with CNN Travel.

And luckily they have never been mistaken for an emergency vehicle in any of the 24 countries they have already been to. “But we get a lot of stares. In traffic, everyone looks at you,” the man said again.

The vets have already traveled more than 24,000 kilometers and have reached countries such as Armenia and Bosnia. Until today, they have already reached the minimum distance of 20,000 kilometers with which they could break the Guinness Record, but they want to “go ahead and try to mark the highest number possible”, as they explained.

For Lawrence and Rachel, taking their dog, Peggy Sue, was a non-negotiable condition and they assure that the adventure would not have been possible without her.

Of course, everywhere they take their pet passport required to travel through the European Union, proof of their anti-rabies vaccine, as well as all the necessary medical tests to be allowed to enter the countries.

When mentioning if they had problems traveling with a pet, they detailed that they had to do without some activities that were not pet friendly, but that in reality their entire journey has passed normally.

The change of route

The original route of the travelers was through Central Asia to Russia, then through North America. However, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the national protests in Iran forced them to take other paths.

Currently in Turkey, they plan to return to the UK shortly to resume the adventure in 2023.

His idea is to first fly to Canada, and then drive along the famous Pan-American highway to the end of Argentina. They want their final destination to be the home of Liverpool Fútbol Club, the team from Montevideo, Uruguay, which has the same name as their hometown in the UK.

