In Queensland, Australia, a vegan couple took home two dogs and put them on a diet that is free from meat and animal products. As a result, the pets were brought to exhaustion, because of which one of the puppies even had to be euthanized. It is reported by ABC.

It is noted that the animal protection authorities (RSPCA) suspected something was wrong. On one of their visits to the family, the service representatives found that both puppies were significantly smaller than their peers and had difficulty walking. In addition, a paw was injured in one of the dogs.

The couple explained this by the fact that a dog named Ru fell from the couch. Citing a lack of money, the young people refused to take him to the clinic and put a homemade plaster cast on his paw.

A few days later, law enforcement officers again visited the couple, but the puppies were no longer in the house. The young people told the department employees that the dogs “went to God,” but later it turned out that they wanted to hide the animals from animal rights activists.

When the puppies were found, both pets were exhausted. It turned out that the owners fed them chickpeas, quinoa, rice and grain. The dogs were removed from the family and sent to the clinic, where they were both diagnosed with depletion and calcium deficiency. Roo had to be put to sleep due to too serious health problems, and the second puppy, Ole, changed his nickname and began to look for a new home for her.

The former owners were ordered to pay a fine of 8.6 thousand dollars, legal costs and payment for the work of veterinarians. They were also deprived of the right to take animals into their families for three years.

