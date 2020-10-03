A couple received Hartz IV benefits for many years. Then it is noticeable at the bank that the couple have to go to their lockers suspiciously often. The bankers suspect money laundering. But the story turns out differently.

Hamm – A couple from Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) received more than 170,000 euros from the municipal job center for 14 years. Now it comes out: in one The couple stashed 94,000 euros in cash in a locker, as well as gold bars, coins and jewelry* worth 100,000 euros.

Money and jewelry were mainly gifts for the marriage of the two in 1999, reports wa.de – such high amounts are not unusual for Turkish weddings. The couple are also said to own a holiday home in Turkey. Customs found the family – because the bank suspected money laundering.