Australians, who wished to remain anonymous, entered a store in Emerald, Queensland on a road trip. There, they mistakenly purchased a lottery ticket for September 12, although they originally planned to participate in another draw. The couple did not change the ticket and, as a result, hit the jackpot of 621.5 thousand Australian dollars (34.2 million rubles).

“Imagine, but I was going to buy a ticket for another drawing. In fact, I took the wrong ticket, – admitted one of the winners. “It was a complete mistake, a very good mistake.”

With the money won, the lovers plan to continue their journey. They want to share part of the prize with the family, and save the rest for the future.

