The couple interrupted sex in the car because of the cow and ended up in the hospital. They told the story on TLC’s Sex Sent Me to ER show, The Sun writes.

Brian and Hannah, who have been married for nine years, decided to diversify their sex lives and have sex in a truck in the pasture.

“It was definitely awkward in the truck, at times you just had to stop and laugh at it,” Brian said. At some point, the couple was interrupted by a cow, which stood opposite and began to look at them. Hannah said that when she looked out the window, she saw an animal’s nose nearby and was frightened.

The woman jerked in fear, and then screamed in pain. Her husband took her to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with bleeding due to a ruptured ovarian cyst. Hannah is now fully recovered.

In early April, a couple of Americans decided to have sex while skydiving and ended up in the hospital. William and Leslie, who call themselves adrenaline junkies, forgot to deploy their parachute at the correct height. Later, William managed to deploy his lover’s parachute, and then his own, but during the opening, the parachute hit him in the face.

Earlier it was reported about lovers who decided to diversify sex with food after two years of marriage and ended up in the hospital. Josie and her beloved Michael tried to use melted gummy bears for this. As a result, a third-degree burn remained on her chest, and Michael burned his tongue.