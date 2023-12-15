Residents of the new area were outraged by tenants who had sex on the balcony. About it reports FOX26.

In Houston, Texas, a couple renting a house in a new apartment complex had sex on the balcony in front of their neighbors. The incident caused a wave of outrage from residents. People who contacted the police and journalists especially emphasized that families with small children live in the surrounding houses, and there is a school two minutes from the building.

Owners of the condominiums, whose market value is estimated at about $500,000, told media that daily rentals of some homes on the Airbnb platform have turned their area into a hangout. They say on weekends they often encounter half-naked people wandering around, fighting, shouting and a strong smell of marijuana. In addition, tenants host sex parties and use drugs. Neighbors say they have contacted police multiple times, but the condominiums continue to be rented out.

A day in “elite” housing costs $486. Inside, according to the description, there are ten sleeping places. “Each bedroom features silk linens, comfy duvets and soft pillows that will make you feel like you're sleeping on the clouds,” reads the listing. It is specifically emphasized that parties cannot be held in the house.

Earlier it was reported that in Australia an unknown couple had sex in front of dozens of passersby. They decided to indulge in passion at the panoramic window overlooking a crowded street.