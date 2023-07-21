The video of a couple having sex in the Guayaquil cable car will be brought to justice. The young people who were recorded appeared, revealed the drama he is facing and, in the company of a renowned Ecuadorian lawyer, announced drastic measures to repair his name.

The disease suffered by a young man from the video on the Guayaquil cable car

The couple mobilized in one of the cabins and, in the middle of the journey, had privacy, despite being observed by other passengers of the system. The staff even called their attention through a loudspeaker.

“Gentlemen, users of cabin 117, I remind you that you are being monitored by security cameras, at the next station you will be disembarked by security personnel,” said an official.

The video is dated June 24, 2023, but only in recent days has it been explicitly disseminated on social networks, which has raised questions about the internal process that was carried out. Guayaquil Airway.

The young protagonist, identified as Carlos, denounced a direct impact on his health and work, since he was fired as soon as the clip went viral.

The couple will take legal action.

“They told him that if he did not sign the resignation at that moment they were going to call the police to have him arrested for a crime he never committed. He was the breadwinner of his home, not only did he support his wife and three younger sisters, he also paid for their studies,” said lawyer Pavlov Rodríguez, in a video.

Therefore, he was left without health insurance, which puts the treatment he was undergoing to combat a disease in suspense. Suffers from varicocelea swelling of the veins inside the scrotum, as revealed by his lawyer for the local media Extra.

“It is a very serious disease diagnosed in October 2022. By leaving me without a job, they take away the opportunity to have surgery as planned in the social security,” said the boy.

The drastic measures that the couple will take for filtering video on the Guayaquil cable car

Young people have been subjected to threats, harassment and countless insults. According to the lawyer Rodríguez, all this has affected his “honor and good name”, to the point of influencing his psychological state.

A security camera captured the event.

The damage is irreparable and incalculable

“I had to suspend my academic activities, I can’t go out. I had to quit my job because of what is happening. I have anxiety,” said Tatiana, who appeared in the footage.

The lawyer Rodríguez will sue the company, the camera operators and the company “that asked my client to resign.”

“That video should never have been broadcast. The damage is irreparable and incalculable. We will not rest until the last person responsible for this fact has to assume the consequences,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Guayaquil Aerosuspended Consortium, operator of the transportation system, rejected the acts “that violate morality and good customs” and also condemned “the dissemination of audiovisual material.” Besides, The personnel who were involved in the leak were terminated from their employment.

In Ecuador it is not penalized to have sexual relations in public places.

