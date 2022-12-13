The list of convicts who try to reduce their sentences using the new Sexual Freedom Guarantee Law, better known as the ‘only yes is yes’ law, continues to grow. The turn has now come to the defense of Juan Pedro Martínez and Amelia Verónica Ullón, the couple prosecuted for the death and sexual assault of her daughter, Lesley Estefanía, seven years old, in 2008 in Fortuna.

Both were sentenced by the Provincial Court of Murcia to fifteen years and five months in prison, as perpetrators of crimes of habitual abuse, injuries in the family environment, sexual assault and reckless homicide of the little girl. The Supreme Court, later, partially upheld the appeal filed by lawyer Evaristo Llanos, who exercises the private prosecution on behalf of the girl’s biological father, and raised the sentence to 20 years and three months per head. The court, among other issues, increased the sentence imposed on each of the defendants for the crime of sexual assault from twelve years in prison to thirteen years, six months and one day.

In a letter addressed to the Court, the couple’s defense alludes directly to the sentence that was imposed on both of them for that sexual assault and stresses that, in their opinion, this should be reviewed based on the new norm, more favorable to the prisoners This part alludes to other sentences that have already been handed down in different communities –and in the Region itself– and to the resolution of the well-known ‘Arandina case’, in which the Supreme Court made it clear that this reduction must take place when the law is more favorable to the condemned

The thirteen and a half years in prison each for the sexual assault on the minor could end up being lessened



The death of Lesley Estefanía shocked the Region. The girl and her brother arrived in Fortuna in June 2008 from Ecuador through the family reunification procedure and the little girl ended up passing away at dawn on November 5. Her autopsy revealed that she suffered significant injuries and tears to her vagina, which led to her death, and her mother and her romantic partner ended up being accused.

The ruling of the Court overturned all the arguments of the defense, which basically focused on the fact that the innumerable bruises, scars and other signs of mistreatment that also appeared on the body had an accidental origin. They gave the same explanation for the serious injuries that the girl suffered in her genital organs and that ended up costing her life due to an infection, and that the defendants attributed to a blow with a bicycle. The magistrates highlighted, however, the body of evidence against the mother and stepfather of the victim. They were based not only on the report issued by three forensic experts from the Institute of Legal Medicine, but also on the statements given by the family’s neighbors – who reported having heard the terrified screams of the girl – and on the statements of the brother of the deceased.

Regarding the tears in the vagina, the Chamber had no doubts that the defendants “hit the minor with a blunt object in the vagina, which they also introduced violently, producing a tear” that would end in her death.