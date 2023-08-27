The couple bought a dilapidated beach house and started renovating it – the sauna instantly became a bedroom

Replacing the original railings of the cottage terrace with glass has been one of the most successful changes, says Pia Kortesniemi. Now you can see almost unhindered to the lake from inside.

Pia and Tommi Kortesniemi dreamed of a cottage that would be enough for a busy couple to do. In Ylöjärvi, we found a cottage built on a nice but overgrown beach plot. By doing it yourself, the place has reached its glory.

Kortesniemi the family cottage is only 35 minutes away from the home yard. Still, the handsome cabin on the shore of a small lake, on the top of a high cliff, is like another world for them, where the hustle and bustle of everyday life cannot reach.

“When I drive to the intersection leading to the cottage, I feel like I’m diving under a cake dome. The things of the outside world don’t touch me at the cottage”, Pia Kortesniemi says.