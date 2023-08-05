Catherine Colonna, French Minister of Foreign Affairs, after meeting this Saturday, August 5, with the Prime Minister of Niger, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, to discuss the situation in Niger after the coup on July 26, talks to RFI about the ultimatum of The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expires this Sunday. The organization had given the mutineers seven days to hand over power and declared itself ready for a “possible military intervention” to evict the coup plotters.

Following a meeting with the Prime Minister of Niger, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou. The Foreign Minister explains the steps to follow ad portals from the date given by ECOWAS to restore President Mohamed Bazoum to his post.

RFI: Following the meeting with the Prime Minister of Niger, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou Was any joint decision made, did he give you any news about President Bazoum?

Catherine Colonna: I have just met with the Prime Minister of Niger, who is in Paris, as he has not been able to return to his country. He was in Italy when the attempted coup began. He was representing Niger at an international conference: the one on food security, which was being held in Rome.

The legitimate government of Niger is our interlocutor, as is the democratically elected president, President Bazoum. So, the Prime Minister and I have just discussed the situation to exchange our analysis, to verify that the international community, like the countries of the region, is unanimous in condemning this attempt, in condemning this adventure led by some soldiers in niger

Also, to demand an immediate return to constitutional order, as well as the restoration of democracy in Niger and support these very clear demands, on the one hand with measures that are already being applied by ECOWAS, and also with a deadline – a threat that must be take very seriously – the intervention of a regional force if the coup leaders do not listen to the demands of the heads of state of the region, and do not restore democracy immediately, that is to say within a period of seven days, which expires tomorrow, Sunday.

RFI: Does France support this intervention? Could the country play a role in this eventual operation?

We have not reached that stage. The decisions taken by ECOWAS immediately after the coup were a form of pressure, a clear request from the countries of the region, relaying that of the international community as a whole, to restore constitutional order and respect the will of the Niger people in within seven days.

In other words, let them step down from power and make sure the coup plotters step down before Sunday. These efforts are ongoing, they are not finished, we are still on the deadline.

If those responsible for this attempted coup do not listen to the requests that ECOWAS has made of them, then the heads of state involved would have a decision to make, and they have indicated what that decision would be. I think the prospect of having to resort to other means should be taken very seriously. The Chiefs of Staff of the region have met and made preparations. So the time has come for the coup plotters to abandon their adventure.

RFI: The junta has denounced the military agreements with France. What is the mission of the French military in Niger today? And are they afraid that they could be a target soon?

The presence of French military forces in Niger is based on agreements signed with the legitimate authorities of the country several years ago, so they are present in Niger at the request of those authorities. However, as you know and I reiterate, since the coup, France has suspended its cooperation, both civil and military, for obvious reasons, so this cooperation has been suspended. Obviously, we do not recognize the decisions made by the coup plotters, we only recognize the decisions of the legitimate authorities.

RFI: But does this situation call into question the French anti-terrorism system conceived after Operation Barkhane in the Sahel region?

This is not on the agenda, although, I repeat, this cooperation has had to be suspended due to the coup attempts, which have been taking place for just over a week in Niger. The unanimous request of the international community is, I repeat once again, the immediate restoration of democracy and before the expiration of the period set by the countries of the region, which expires tomorrow. So you have until tomorrow to abandon this adventurism, these personal adventures, and restore democracy in Niger.

RFI: Precisely, as you have just pointed out, this Sunday, August 6, the ultimatum ends. What message does it send to the Board?

As has been the case from the beginning, coups are unacceptable, they do considerable damage to the countries that carry them out, and therefore it is completely unacceptable, from the point of view of the international community, from the point of view from the point of view of the countries of the region, and obviously illegitimate to embark on such attempts.

What’s more, in recent days we have witnessed an ongoing repression. Niger, which democratically elected its president, must return to constitutional order and see the will of the Nigerien people respected. That is the very clear message from France, from the countries of the region, from the United Nations and from the international community as a whole. Coups have no place and are no longer acceptable. This is one more coup, and it is unacceptable.

RFI: Is there any news from President Bazoum?

Some have contact with President Bazoum, who in turn maintains contact with the outside world. The President of the Republic has had the opportunity to meet with him on several occasions, he maintains correspondence with him, and he is not the only one; Just now, during the meeting with Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou, I had another chance to see President Bazoum communicate with the outside world.

Interview adapted from its original in French