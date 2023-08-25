General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger military junta, has authorized the armies of Mali and Burkina Faso to intervene in their territory “in case of aggression”. This decision comes when the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) is preparing a military action to restore constitutional order in Niger, for which it has even asked the European Union for financial aid. Meanwhile, the possibility of a diplomatic exit is narrowing: the president of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu, assured that he is under pressure to start the military intervention and has asked the religious leaders of his country for a last attempt at mediation. . “After that, I won’t be able to do much more,” he added.

A new bloc formed by the military regimes of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, all of them born from coups in the last three years, has just seen the light of day. The foreign ministers of Mali, Abdoulaye Diop, and Burkina Faso, Olivia Rouamba, made an official visit this Thursday to the new authorities of Niger, during which the three countries reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen cooperation in many areas, especially in defense and security matters. Specifically, they promised to cooperate, exchange intelligence information and carry out joint operations in the fight against jihadism that is hitting the three countries.

Likewise, the representatives of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso decided to provide mutual assistance in case of aggression or terrorist attacks, according to the joint communiqué of the three countries, which also reports the signing by General Tchiani of two provisions “authorizing the defense and security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene in Nigerien territory in case of aggression”. In recent days, Colonel Assimi Goïta, leader of Mali’s military junta, had announced that, in the event that ECOWAS decided to intervene in Niger, his army would not only intervene, but would order an attack against Nigeria.

Relations between Niger, on the one hand, and Mali and Burkina Faso, on the other, had become extremely difficult in recent years after the coups in these two countries. Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown on July 26, had harshly criticized the military seizure of power and the focus of both countries on the fight against terrorism, with the hiring of the Russian mercenary group Wagner by Mali and the recruitment of thousands of volunteers by Burkina Faso. The coup d’état in July and the meeting on Wednesday radically change this panorama and show a total harmony between the three military regimes.

Meanwhile, Tinubu assured the media in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Friday that a negotiated solution is still possible, but that he is under enormous pressure to mobilize the reserve force to intervene in Niger. “This very morning I have been inundated with phone calls about preparing countries with their military strength and contributions. However, I have told them to wait. I am the one who is stopping Cedeao, ”he said.

The Nigerian president held a meeting with representatives of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Nigeria, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, who has asked ECOWAS and Tinubu to rectify what they describe as a “hard position” against Niger’s military junta. The ECOWAS president has urged them to return to Niamey, the Nigerian capital, to demand Bazoum’s release and his restoration as president, “after that I won’t be able to do much more,” he added.

