France looks uneasy at the fragile political situation in Niger after last week’s military coup. Not only because of its more than obvious historical connections -colonial ties lasted until the 1960s-, but also because of its close economic ties. The second largest European power is not only the main destination for Nigerian exports, according to World Bank figures, but these are particularly concentrated in a raw material, uranium, essential for the operation of its nuclear power plants. Nuclear power is key for France: it covers, by itself, about 70% of the electricity the country consumes each year.

With these elements on the table, the anxiety caused by the “dangerous” riot against President Mohamed Bazoum, in the words of President Emmanuel Macron, is more than understandable. “Uranium, of course, is part of the equation. That is why we are watching very carefully what is happening ”, acknowledged on Thursday the new head of his party (Renaissance) in the National Assembly, Sylvain Maillard, in statements to the France Info television channel.

Niger has the fourth largest reserves in the world of this raw uranium, according to figures from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA, dependent on the United Nations) and the Nuclear Energy Agency (AEN, dependent on the OECD). And it is also the main source of uranium consumed by the EU, ahead of Kazakhstan and Russia. France is, in turn, the largest European importer of this raw material, essential -once treated and converted into atomic fuel- for the operation of its vast nuclear park.

Since the military coup d’état there has been, according to the Reuters agency, an “avalanche of anti-French rhetoric and disinformation” both in Niger and in the rest of the Sahel. The British news agency directly links this wave to Russia, which is allegedly “seeking to stoke anger against Paris for its activities in the African country.” Accusations of looting uranium to power its nuclear reactors are one of the most common weapons of this strategy. For now, however, the French public-private company Orano – in which the French State has 45% of the capital and which operates a large part of the uranium deposits in the north of the African country – continues to carry out its activity normally, practically oblivious to the coup. According to his figures, 10% of the uranium consumed by the French atomic power plants comes from its mines in the African country.

The first uranium deposits in Niger were discovered in 1957. In the decades that followed, France and other major nuclear powers, such as China, set eyes on its vast reserves. Interest in these deposits also grew exponentially 15 years ago, due to the increase in the price of this mineral in international markets.

The ‘Russia factor’

Growing doubts about Niger’s immediate political future add to the many uncertainties surrounding Russia, another key country in the uranium supply chain to Western nuclear power plants. The good news, both for France and for the rest of the Western countries that are committed to atomic energy (the United States, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Finland, among others) is that the two nations with the largest proven reserves (Australia and Canada) are close allies.

“The majority of countries with nuclear reactors depend on imported uranium,” acknowledges the International Energy Agency (IEA, also dependent on the OECD) in its latest monograph on this technology. Although without pointing to any specific country, it is natural that a good part of the eyes are directed to France, the country in Europe that has raised the most – and continues to raise – its bid for atomic energy. Its dependence is total: the last French uranium mine closed in 2001.

Frustrated assault on the embassy Protesters in favor of the military coup in Niger tried unsuccessfully on Sunday to break into the French Embassy in Niamey. They did manage to tear off the plaque on the door, amid shouts against France and in favor of Russia and the coup plotters. French President Emmanuel Macron's office responded with a statement warning: "The president will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests," specifying that Paris will respond to any attack against its diplomats, armed forces or companies. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States also yesterday gave the coup leaders a one-week ultimatum to restore constitutional order. Otherwise, they said, they do not exclude "the use of force."

