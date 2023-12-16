The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, stated that the Brazilian tax structure will become “fairer, more sustainable and simpler”. In a text published on Twitter, she congratulated the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the department's team for their work to approve the reform.

“With the tax reform, President Lula’s government gives yet another demonstration of its commitment to the democratic construction of the bases to support economic and social transformation towards a fair sustainable development model,” he wrote.

One of the points introduced in the new tax rules is the Selective Tax, which will compensate for the end of the IPI and will serve to discourage the use of products that are harmful to health and the environment.



