SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The sugarcane crop in south-central Brazil was estimated on Wednesday at 577.3 million tonnes in 2023/24, up 4.9% from the previous cycle, according to the first survey by the National Supply Company (Conab) for the new season.

When the projection includes the North and Northeast, the Brazilian sugarcane harvest is estimated at 637.1 million tons in 2023/24, up 4.4% compared to the previous season, according to data from the state-owned company, which pointed to an increase in planted area and productivity.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)