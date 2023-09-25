Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (l., SPD) in conversation with Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and CDU leader Friedrich Merz. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Collage

How does Germany get its crises solved? The SPD and the Union are getting closer again. Merz makes an immoral offer to the Chancellor. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has certainly received more tempting offers in his life than opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s offer (made at the CSU party conference) to throw the Greens out of the government and solve the country’s problems with the CDU and CSU instead. The end of the traffic light would be – especially against the background of the current surveys – the capitulation of the SPD to the Union’s claim to leadership. The hopelessly broken traffic light coalition will not let it get that far (yet).

And yet the foreboding of an impending grand coalition is blowing through the crisis-ridden republic with the ominous rise of radicals such as the AfD and “Last Generation”.

Traffic light crises: SPD is moving closer to the Union – especially in asylum policy

Not only the traffic light friends SPD, Greens and FDP, but also the Union and the Greens have become deeply alienated. The latter are again seen by Merz and Söder as the “main opponents” alongside the AfD since Habeck’s heating law drove a wedge into the country and also into the SPD electorate. It is not only the reconciliation of citizens with the climate policy pursued with a crowbar by the Greens that is forcing the two popular parties, the Union and the SPD, to come closer together, as can be seen, for example, in the veto of the SPD Construction Minister Geywitz against new climate requirements.

In asylum policy, too, things cannot happen without an alliance between the two – initially only informally. The SPD still rejects the Union’s fighting term “upper limit”, but no longer rejects the underlying idea of ​​a turning point in the fight against illegal immigration. The Interior Minister’s announcement that stationary controls will now be started at the borders with Poland and the Czech Republic is a symbol of the SPD’s capitulation to reality and the pressure from the municipalities.

The Greens are nowhere near that point yet and, given their DNA, will probably never be, no matter how hard their minister Habeck pushes the party to be more pragmatistic and prepare for moral asylum dilemmas. Others have to do the job of making the country weatherproof against storms that threaten democracy. (Georg Anastasiadis)