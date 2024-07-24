Mexico City.- Despite the efforts of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to boost hydrocarbon production, the figures do not show any improvement.

Crude oil production, which had managed to remain at an average of 1.6 million barrels per day for practically the entire six-year term, has fallen to 1.5 million barrels since last February and has not recovered.

As of June, the latest available data, 1.57 million barrels per day were produced in Mexico, a figure 6.2 percent lower than that of the same month last year, when 1.67 million barrels per day were produced, according to production statistics presented by the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) on Tuesday.

In the overall production of liquid hydrocarbons, which includes oil plus condensates, the figure reported in June was just 1 million 840 thousand barrels per day, 6.1 percent lower than the 1 million 961 thousand barrels recorded in the same period in 2023.

Regarding natural gas production, the situation remains equally complex.

In June, 4.616 billion cubic feet per day were produced, compared to 5.065 billion in the same month of the previous year, which represents a drop of 8.8 percent, according to the figures.

Recently, the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlighted in its report “Oil 2024, Analysis and Forecast to 2040”, which indicates that Mexico has been the country with the largest drop in oil production, with figures that do not exceed one and a half million barrels.