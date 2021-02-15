Monaco Ville (WAM)

Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad, the country’s ambassador to the French Republic, presented his credentials to His Royal Highness Prince Albert II of the Principality of Monaco, as the country’s non-resident ambassador to Monaco.

Al-Ahmad conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, to His Royal Highness Prince Albert II, and their wishes for his country and people of further progress and prosperity.

For his part, Prince Albert II, Al-Ahmad, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the government and people of the UAE further development and growth. The Prince of Monaco wished the ambassador success in his duties, developing and strengthening bilateral relations in the various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, the UAE ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Emirate of Monaco, and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and activate them in various fields, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries. In a way that fulfills the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.