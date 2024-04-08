All mosques and Eid prayer halls in the various emirates of the country have completed their preparations to receive millions of worshipers, and enable them to perform the blessed Eid al-Fitr prayer comfortably and spiritually, as the mosques and prayer halls will open their doors to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer rituals, after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid, provided that the external loudspeakers are opened to broadcast takbeers. The Eid holiday is half an hour before prayer, while the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has completed its full preparations to receive the blessed Eid Al Fitr, by decorating the main and subsidiary streets, the central islands and a number of bridges inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island with thousands of formations, illuminated panels and greeting phrases, to share with the community members their celebrations and joy over the Eid, and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Safety Authority has also intensified Foodstuff launched an inspection campaign on all food establishments, especially sweets shops, roasters, bakeries, sweets and chocolate factories, and popular kitchens that witness an increasing demand by consumers during the Eid period, to ensure the application of health and food safety standards.

In detail, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments has completed equipping and preparing Eid mosques and chapels in various emirates of the country, to receive millions of worshipers, and to enable them to perform the blessed Eid al-Fitr prayer with comfort and spirituality that matches the joy of this occasion, noting that it has developed work plans implemented by teams of the Authority’s employees and thousands of volunteers, aiming to Ensuring the safety of worshipers, and creating the ideal environment that enables them to perform their prayers with peace of mind and ease.

According to the authority, the doors of chapels and mosques will be opened to hold Eid al-Fitr prayer rituals, after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid, and external loudspeakers will be opened to broadcast the Eid takbeers half an hour before the prayer. The entry and exit of worshipers will be supervised in cooperation with volunteers to avoid crowding.

While the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has completed its full preparations to receive the blessed Eid al-Fitr, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality decorated the main and subsidiary streets, the central islands, and a number of bridges inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island, with thousands of formations, illuminated panels, and greeting phrases, to share with community members their celebrations and joy of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

The municipality invested thousands of pieces and illuminated formations that were used in Ramadan decorations to complete the decorations for Eid Al Fitr, where Ramadan congratulatory models were combined with expressions of greetings and congratulations on Eid to decorate bridges and front lighting poles at many intersections on main and secondary roads inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island, in a way He keeps up with the spirituality of this precious occasion, and spreads joy everywhere to make the members of society happy.

Municipality teams worked on installing hundreds of illuminated formations bearing the phrases and words of greetings known among members of Emirati society, such as: “Eid Mubarak,” “Happy New Year,” “May you be blessed,” “May you be blessed with goodness,” and “from those who return and prosper.” », «From those who are happy and safe», to complete the aesthetic scene of decorations that give the streets a special spirit throughout the days of Eid.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority intensified its inspection campaign on food establishments throughout Abu Dhabi, with the aim of ensuring that food establishments adhere to the highest standards of health and food safety, and to ensure food safety for consumers during the Eid period.

According to the authority, the inspection campaign, which ends tomorrow, includes all food establishments within the food chain, and focuses in particular on food establishments that witness an increasing demand by consumers during the Eid period, especially sweet shops, roasters, bakeries, sweets and chocolate factories, and popular kitchens, to ensure the application of health standards. And food safety in these establishments, as part of its efforts to enhance the level of food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and achieve the well-being and safety of society.

The authority stated that the campaign focuses on monitoring and correcting wrong practices, and ensuring that best practices are applied during the preparation, storage, display, and transportation of food to prevent contamination of food products, especially cross-contamination with workers and equipment. It also focuses on ensuring that workers in food establishments adhere to the highest standards of personal hygiene. , including washing hands, using work tools correctly, and wearing protective clothing.

In turn, the Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the working hours of all its services during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which continues until next Sunday, as it confirmed that surface parking fees and traffic tariffs will be free during the holiday until 7:59 am next Monday. As well as free fees for the traffic toll system “Darb” until next Monday, during normal peak hours (from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning, and from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening), warning vehicle drivers against parking in prohibited places and obstructing traffic. Vehicle movement and incorrect parking in designated parking spaces. He also warned against parking in designated parking spaces from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the next day.

The Center explained that customer happiness centers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, with official working hours resuming as of next Monday, with the possibility of customers continuing to obtain the Center’s services through the digital platforms available on its website. www.itc.gov.aeAnd the “Darb” and “Darbi” applications for smart phones, and the “Tamm” platform for digital government services, and by communicating with the service support center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850, and the taxi service call center 600535353, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Public transportation buses

The Integrated Transport Center, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stated that internal and suburban public transport buses in the emirate will operate during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the regular schedule for weekend days, with an increase in the number of trips for suburban services, according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday. .

He stated that with regard to public transport bus services across cities and across the Emirates, coordination has been made with the relevant authorities to increase the number of trips during the holiday, in proportion to the expected volume of demand during those days, noting that the “Abu Dhabi Express” and on-demand bus services “Abu Dhabi Link” », They will work from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm during the holiday.