Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 8:08

The elections for the management and top positions of the Court of Justice of São Paulo – the largest court in the country, with 357 judges – and the Escola Paulista da Magistratura in the 2024/2025 biennium will be held next Wednesday, 8th. It is exclusively in a virtual environment, accessed by judges from any computer, cell phone or tablet with internet access.

Two judges are running for president. Guilherme Gonçalves Strenger, current vice-president, and Fernando Antonio Torres Garcia, who is the general inspector of justice.

Born in São Paulo, 1950, Strenger graduated in Law from USP in the class of 1974. He has a master’s degree in Civil Law. He practiced law until 1980. A year later he joined the judiciary and worked in the districts of Limeira, Regente Feijó, Mairiporã, Osasco and São Paulo.

Strenger was a member of the Regional Electoral Court. In 2002, she arrived at the former Criminal Court. In 2005, he assumed the position of judge.

In 2010 he was elected to the Special Body of the TJ. He chaired the Criminal Law Section in the 2019-2020 biennium.

Competition

His competitor, Torres Garcia, is from 1959. The magistrate is also from São Paulo, graduated from the USP Law School, class of 1982.

Garcia began his career in 1983, as a substitute judge in Osasco. He worked in Mirandópolis, Indaiatuba, Diadema and São Paulo. He became a judge in 2008. He presided over the Criminal Law Section of the Court between 2018 and 2019.

The new president will succeed judge Ricardo Mair Anafe, who headed the Court for the last two years.

Amid an atmosphere of serenity and open dialogue with his colleagues and the 40 thousand employees of the São Paulo Judiciary, Anafe stood out for his close and cordial relations with the other powers.

The vice-presidency of the São Paulo TJ is sought by judges Artur César Beretta da Silveira, Luís Francisco Aguilar Cortez and Álvaro Augusto dos Passos.

Internal Affairs

Judge Francisco Eduardo Loureiro is running for the General Inspectorate of Justice. The first shift occurs between 0 and 12 hours. There will be voting terminals in the Jury Hall of the Palace of Justice from 9 am. If there is a second shift, it will be carried out from 1 pm to 4 pm, using the same system. The result will be announced in the Salão dos Passos Perdidos of the Palace of Justice, shortly after voting closes.

The electoral college is made up of all magistrates of the Full Court, in accordance with the call notice – there are currently 357 judges. All magistrates vote for the direction of the Court (president, vice-president, general inspector). For top positions, judges vote for the president of the Section they are part of – Private Law, Public Law or Criminal Law.

To win in the first round, the candidate needs an absolute majority – half of the members plus one. All judges of the Court also vote for the election of the Advisory Council of the Escola Paulista da Magistratura, with only a simple majority of votes required for the ticket to win.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.