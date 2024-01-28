During participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, which will be launched tomorrow, Monday, at the Dubai World Trade Center, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority are reviewing a package of innovative initiatives and digital health services, within a unified national platform under the slogan “Emirates Health”, to highlight Its current and future initiatives are to develop the health sector system in a comprehensive and integrated manner, enhancing its competitiveness, flexibility and effectiveness, and aligning it with the country’s trends and priorities in sustainability, competitiveness and leadership to enhance the quality of life.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection platform at the exhibition witnesses the unveiling of a series of pioneering projects and initiatives that contribute to enhancing future health services, by employing digital technologies, predictive models, health information systems, linking health and climate, and other pioneering projects, which fall within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy towards ensuring the availability of… Proactive, high-quality health care services, raising the level of public health in society, enhancing its awareness and commitment to health prevention, through qualified specialists, and enabling positive private sector participation with an advanced governance system.

These projects include a data dashboard to enhance the capabilities of the Emergency and Crisis Center, a digital platform for managing the career paths of healthcare professionals, a project to analyze the carbon footprint in state hospitals, in addition to an initiative for early detection of diabetes, updating the Al-Hosn application, a platform for health research, and developments in the “Hayat” program. » For donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, and updating the “Tatameen” platform to track and trace pharmaceutical products.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, stressed that the sustainability of the country’s competitiveness and leadership position, which is based on the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership in the health field, represents a pivotal strategic goal that the health sector is keen to establish in cooperation with strategic partners, to enhance the quality of life and health of community members. The country has achieved internationally acclaimed success based on advanced health infrastructure, flexible legislation, and qualified and trained personnel.

His Excellency pointed out that participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference represents a prominent annual event at the regional and global level, in which the Ministry, along with its partners from the government and private sectors, reviews the latest health projects, programs and initiatives. Which is consistent with government strategies, the aspirations of the “We Are the Emirates Vision 2031” and the Ministry’s objectives, to enhance health sustainability and quality of life, through governance of an integrated preventive health system and enhancing its response to climate change, by working to develop pioneering policies and legislation and managing public health programs, to ensure comprehensive, interconnected proactive health services. And innovative, based on digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Strengthening cooperation

His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said: “The health challenges that the world has faced over the past years and the opportunities that have emerged from these challenges have proven that health care is a shared global responsibility, and cannot be confined within the framework of a specific country or health system. Today, through our presence at the Arab Health Exhibition, we are preparing to highlight the important role and opportunities to mobilize global efforts and strengthen cooperation frameworks in order to achieve sustainable health care systems that are able to adapt to current and future changes and are ready to continue improving the quality of life of members of communities around the world.”

Al Mansouri stressed that investing in life sciences, genomics, health technology, precision medicine and health data are features that shape the future of global healthcare, as Abu Dhabi looks forward to showcasing its achievements in this context and its distinguished experience in serving communities, consolidating its position as a leading destination for healthcare globally.

Accelerated development

For his part, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference reflects the UAE’s superiority in one of the most vital fields, which is the field of health, and also shows the rapid development, successive transformations and successive mutations witnessed by the health sector in the country. Whether in its legislation and systems, its most advanced facilities, its modern and smart technologies, its advanced sciences and research, or its medical expertise and distinguished cadres, which it abounds with.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE has a strong presence and presence in the international health arena, in which it has achieved competitiveness, and through which it has presented its unique health model, which is a natural product of the generous care that the health sector receives from our wise leadership, and its sound guidance, which represents the basis of all success. In this vital sector.

Al Ketbi pointed out that the Dubai Health Authority sees in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference many important opportunities to exchange experiences and successful experiences, and to review the progress that Dubai has specifically achieved in the health care system and the future of this system, and the strategic goals that the Authority seeks to achieve, and Among them are sustainability of health and reaching the highest levels of health well-being.

It is noteworthy that the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, in its “49th” edition this year, runs from January 29 to February 1, bringing together an elite group of healthcare professionals under one roof, to include a wide range of healthcare products and technologies displayed by thousands of local and international companies. The exhibition attracts the latest medical innovations, including artificial intelligence and other technologies, enhancing the UAE’s position in this vital field in the Middle East and the world.