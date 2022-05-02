Indebtedness declined for the 4th consecutive month. It dropped 0.4 percentage points in the month

The country’s gross debt – made up of the federal government, INSS, states and municipalities – dropped to 79.2% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The drop was 0.4 percentage point. THE BC (Central Bank) released the result this Monday (May 2, 2022). Here’s the intact of the press release (308 KB).

Public debt fell for the 4th month in a row, according to the Central Bank. In February, the drop was due to the effect of nominal GDP growth, which reduced the debt by 0.7 percentage point. The appreciation of the real against the dollar also helped in the reduction of 0.2 percentage point. Interest payments on the debt increased the debt by 0.6 percentage point.

The debt for February was to have been disclosed on March 31, 2022. The strike by Central Bank public servants delayed the publication of the indicator by 1 month. The stoppage has postponed the results of other financial and economic indices of the monetary authority. The acts must resume from Tuesday (May 3, 2022).

The percentage for February was the lowest recorded since April 2020, the 2nd month of the covid-19 pandemic.

In values, the stock reached R$ 7 trillion. It was BRL 6.973 trillion in January 2022. The last – and only – time that indebtedness had exceeded BRL 7 trillion was in October 2021.